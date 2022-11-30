The need for blood donations this holiday season with Hoxworth Blood Center

Blood donation needs throughout our region continue throughout the holidays. Due to vacations, travel, and time away from home, scheduled donations tend to decline – yet treatments, emergencies, and surgeries at our local hospitals continue throughout November and December, too.

Jackie Marshall from Hoxworth Blood Center and Robin from Make-A-Wish joined Cincy Lifestyle to share updates on the need for blood donations throughout the holidays, plus we’re checking in on William’s Blood Drive!

William is an 18-year-old Fairfield High School senior who has been battling leukemia. He wants to give back to his community through his Make-A-Wish blood drive. It’s his way of saying thank you to the community for all that he’s received during his ongoing battle. He hopes to inspire new blood donors to give and save countless lives through his wish. William’s wish is continuing through the holidays and will wrap up with the grand finale blood drive at the Bengals Nation Blood Drive on December 28th. Donors can schedule their donation anytime between now and then with the group code C248 at the time of donation, so it gets tracked for William’s Wish. A heartfelt thank you for over 1000 units of blood and platelets that have been donated so far within the community. More details can be found at www.hoxworth.org/williamswish.

Ugly Holiday Sweater Alert! Now through December 18th, Donors who schedule an appointment for blood or platelet donations during this time will receive a new ugly holiday sweater of their very own!

Please take time now to schedule your donation to allow our blood bank to remain ready for any needs in the weeks ahead. Visit Hoxworth.org or call 513-451-0910 to schedule your appointment today!

