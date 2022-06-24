The Late Show on Bill Island
The Late Show on Bill Island
Posted at 12:30 PM, Jun 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-24 12:30:48-04
You don't need to fly to LA or New York to be part of a live studio audience. You can do it right here in Cincinnati and be part of a new show called 'The Late Show on Bill Island'
It will be filmed before a live audience Saturday, June 25th at the 20th Century Theater in Oakley.
#WCPO9Sponsor
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..