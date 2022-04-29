Summer Body Skin Care Survival Guide

As the weather changes, so should our summer body care routine. Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Elyse M. Love believes in a holistic approach to skin wellness that includes taking care of the skin below the chin. A key part of this is choosing body care products designed for diverse skin types and concerns, empowering women to feel fearless in their skin.

Backed by more than 65 years of skin science, Olay Body’s new Fearless Artist Series Body Wash Collection helps elevate stories of women of color in arts and science and increases the visibility of products designed for women of color. The formulas are made with Olay’s proprietary Vitamin B3 Complex and petrolatum (the #1 dermatologist-recommended moisturizing ingredient) to hydrate to nourish, restore, and balance skin. Olay Body partnered with African American artist Avery Williamson to design the bottle artwork, and a diverse team of women scientists developed the formulas.

