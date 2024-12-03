Watch Now
Spread Cheer with WCPO 9’s Toy Team 9 Drive

December 7 is your chance to make a difference with Toy Team 9. Stop by one of 9 Walmart locations, drop off a toy, or shop and donate on the spot. Can't make it? Text "WCPO" to 50155 to give back.
Mark your calendars! December 7 is your chance to make a difference with Toy Team 9. Stop by one of 9 Walmart locations, drop off a toy, or shop and donate on the spot. Can’t make it? Text "WCPO" to 50155 to give back. Learn more: WCPO.com/ToyTeam9

Below is a list of locations we will accept donations and the organization that it supports. Come and drop off or buy a toy between 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to help those in need:

  • Walmart Florence: 7625 Doering Drive - Brighton Center
  • Walmart Ft Wright: 3450 Valley Plaza Pkwy – Be Concerned
  • Walmart Western Hills: 2322 Ferguson Road – Santa Maria
  • Walmart Colerain: 8451 Colerain Ave – Toys for Tots Cincinnati
  • Walmart West Chester: 8288 Cincy – Dayton Road – Toys for Tots Butler/Warren
  • Walmart Milford: 201 Chamber Drive – Salvation Army
  • Walmart Fairfax: 4000 Red Bank Road – Best Point Education and Behavioral
  • Walmart Eastgate: 4370 Eastgate Square Drive – Child Focus
  • Walmart Mason: 5303 Bowen Drive – Warren County Community Services
