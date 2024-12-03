Spread Cheer with WCPO 9’s Toy Team 9 Drive

Mark your calendars! December 7 is your chance to make a difference with Toy Team 9. Stop by one of 9 Walmart locations, drop off a toy, or shop and donate on the spot. Can’t make it? Text "WCPO" to 50155 to give back. Learn more: WCPO.com/ToyTeam9

Below is a list of locations we will accept donations and the organization that it supports. Come and drop off or buy a toy between 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to help those in need:

