Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Spectrum Mobile's second line feature lets you use one phone for work and personal calls

Spectrum Mobile's second line adds a work or personal number to your existing device for \$10 a month, with no extra data plan needed.
Spectrum Mobile's \$10/month second line lets you add a work or personal number to one device.
Spectrum Mobile's second line feature lets you use one phone for work and personal calls
Posted

CINCINNATI — Carrying two phones to keep work and personal life separate may soon be a thing of the past. Spectrum Mobile has introduced a second line feature that allows customers to add a second phone number to their existing device for $10 a month.

"Spectrum Mobile's second line lets you add a second number to your existing device, and it's perfect for anyone who wants to keep work and personal communications separated," Spectrum spokesman Wes Shirley said.

The feature is available to both residential and business customers and works on most newer smartphones that include eSIM or dual eSIM technology.

"If you've purchased a new phone in say the couple of years then you're likely all set," Shirley said.

Customers can assign a name to each line, such as "work" or "personal," to make managing two numbers easier. The second line includes visual voicemail, standard voicemail, and call guard protection. It also supports unlimited talk and text in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

One notable benefit: the second line draws data from the primary line's existing plan, so customers do not need to purchase a separate data plan.

"You don't want to carry around two phones. You don't want to keep them charged," Shirley said.

Customers who already have a second number they want to keep can transfer it to the new line. Those who prefer a fresh start can choose a new number instead.

The second line can be set up through the My Spectrum app, at spectrum.net, or by calling Spectrum directly. More information is available at spectrum.com/mobile.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Michelle Hopkins weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9.

Cincy Lifestyle Team

Michelle Hopkins

Mariah Ellis

Get MORE in your morning! Weekdays starting at 4:30AM.