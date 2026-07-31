Spectrum Mobile's second line feature lets you use one phone for work and personal calls

CINCINNATI — Carrying two phones to keep work and personal life separate may soon be a thing of the past. Spectrum Mobile has introduced a second line feature that allows customers to add a second phone number to their existing device for $10 a month.

"Spectrum Mobile's second line lets you add a second number to your existing device, and it's perfect for anyone who wants to keep work and personal communications separated," Spectrum spokesman Wes Shirley said.

The feature is available to both residential and business customers and works on most newer smartphones that include eSIM or dual eSIM technology.

"If you've purchased a new phone in say the couple of years then you're likely all set," Shirley said.

Customers can assign a name to each line, such as "work" or "personal," to make managing two numbers easier. The second line includes visual voicemail, standard voicemail, and call guard protection. It also supports unlimited talk and text in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

One notable benefit: the second line draws data from the primary line's existing plan, so customers do not need to purchase a separate data plan.

"You don't want to carry around two phones. You don't want to keep them charged," Shirley said.

Customers who already have a second number they want to keep can transfer it to the new line. Those who prefer a fresh start can choose a new number instead.

The second line can be set up through the My Spectrum app, at spectrum.net, or by calling Spectrum directly. More information is available at spectrum.com/mobile.

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