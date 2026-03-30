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Smart tax season strategies using AI tools

As tax deadlines approach, a certified financial planner shares how AI-powered tools like Adobe Acrobat can help Americans scan, organize and securely manage tax documents more efficiently.
Smart tax season strategies using AI tools
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As tax season deadlines get closer, many Americans are trying to organize paperwork that can quickly add up. Certified financial planner and best-selling author Shinobu Hindert shares how AI-powered tools are helping simplify that process.

Digital tools like Adobe Acrobat allow users to scan documents, consolidate multiple files into a single organized PDF, and securely manage sensitive information before sharing it with an accountant. These tools can help freelancers, gig workers, small business owners and traditional filers keep track of multiple forms and records more efficiently.

For more helpful tips and information, visit adobe.com/acrobat.

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