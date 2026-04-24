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Show your veterinarian some appreciation this World Veterinary Day

Veterinarians care for our pets through every stage of life, but many are experiencing increased stress. Learn how pet lovers can share messages of appreciation and help generate support through May 31 at thanks.proplanvet.com.
Show your veterinarian some appreciation this World Veterinary Day
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Veterinarians care for our pets through joyful milestones and difficult moments, but many are facing increased stress in their profession. Dr. Callie Harris, DVM, shares how pet lovers can take part in a national effort tied to World Veterinary Day on April 25 by sharing messages of appreciation.

Pet lovers can visit thanks.proplanvet.com through May 31 to submit a message of gratitude. For every message received, $1 will be donated, up to $50,000, to nonprofit partners supporting veterinarians. You can also nominate your favorite clinic for a chance to win a $10,000 donation.

Learn more at thanks.proplanvet.com.

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Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

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Pete Scalia

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Michelle Hopkins

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Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

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