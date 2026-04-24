Show your veterinarian some appreciation this World Veterinary Day

Veterinarians care for our pets through joyful milestones and difficult moments, but many are facing increased stress in their profession. Dr. Callie Harris, DVM, shares how pet lovers can take part in a national effort tied to World Veterinary Day on April 25 by sharing messages of appreciation.

Pet lovers can visit thanks.proplanvet.com through May 31 to submit a message of gratitude. For every message received, $1 will be donated, up to $50,000, to nonprofit partners supporting veterinarians. You can also nominate your favorite clinic for a chance to win a $10,000 donation.

Learn more at thanks.proplanvet.com.

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