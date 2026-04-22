Shop with purpose at New Life Furniture Thrift Store

Looking to furnish your home while making a difference? New Life Furniture Thrift Store offers affordable furniture, decor, antiques, toys, games, and even children’s clothing for $1.99, with 100% of proceeds supporting families coming out of homelessness through New Life Furniture Bank.

The store also helps divert about 1,000 tons of furniture and home decor from the landfill every year, making it a great place to shop sustainably this Earth Day and beyond.

Visit newlifethriftstore.com to learn more or stop by the store in Sharonville Plaza.

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