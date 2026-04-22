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Shop with purpose at New Life Furniture Thrift Store

Celebrate Earth Day by shopping sustainably at New Life Furniture Thrift Store in Sharonville Plaza, where every purchase supports families coming out of homelessness
Shop with purpose at New Life Furniture Thrift Store
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Looking to furnish your home while making a difference? New Life Furniture Thrift Store offers affordable furniture, decor, antiques, toys, games, and even children’s clothing for $1.99, with 100% of proceeds supporting families coming out of homelessness through New Life Furniture Bank.

The store also helps divert about 1,000 tons of furniture and home decor from the landfill every year, making it a great place to shop sustainably this Earth Day and beyond.

Visit newlifethriftstore.com to learn more or stop by the store in Sharonville Plaza.

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Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
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Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

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