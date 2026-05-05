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Shingles and aging: understanding your risk

Adults 50 and older face increased risk for shingles. Learn about symptoms, risk factors, and why experts say now is the time to talk to your pharmacist.
Shingles and aging: understanding your risk
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Adults 50 years or older are at increased risk for shingles, even if they feel healthy and active. Experts explain that the immune system naturally weakens with age, allowing the virus that causes shingles to reactivate.

Shingles is a painful, blistering rash that can also cause symptoms like fever, chills, headache, and upset stomach, and it can impact daily life for weeks. Risk factors can include age, stress, and certain health conditions.

If you are 50 years or older, talk to your pharmacist about your risk and prevention options. To learn more or find a pharmacy near you, visit www.easyvax.com

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Pete Scalia

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Michelle Hopkins

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Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

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