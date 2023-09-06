September is Suicide Prevention Awareness month. Butler County Suicide Coalition through Envision Partnerships offers many ways to be involved.

Kristen Smith, Prevention Specialist and Chair of Butler County Suicide Prevention Coalition, and Kristen Grande, Prevention Coordinator, joined Pete Scalia and Michelle Hopkins with ways you can get involved throughout the month of September and beyond.

For more information, visit www.envisionpartnerships.org

Registration link for the Walk to Remember, Sept. 7 6:30 - 8:00 pm at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park https://forms.gle/KZc2raDVPubn8kAT9