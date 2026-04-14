Rising vet costs are changing how families care for pets

New research shows 75 million pet parents skipped or delayed veterinary care last year due to cost or access challenges.

With more pets across the U.S. and a shortage of veterinarians, families are finding it harder to schedule appointments and afford care. Some are even cutting back on groceries, rent, utilities, and credit card payments to cover vet bills.

Virtual veterinary visits are helping bridge the gap, with 90% of pet parents able to get a same-day appointment through Dutch.

Learn more at dutch.com/report.

#WCPO9Sponsor