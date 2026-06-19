ReVital Cancer Rehabilitation helps patients rebuild strength, restore independence after diagnosis

A cancer diagnosis can change everything, but it doesn't have to define what comes next.

ReVital Cancer Rehabilitation, powered by NovaCare Rehabilitation, helps people from the time of diagnosis through survivorship rebuild strength, restore independence, and get back to what matters most.

Sharon Noll, a physical therapist and director of the ReVital Cancer Rehabilitation Program, said they focus on helping people return to their everyday lives.

"There's a unique set of needs that people facing an oncology-related situation face, complications with medications, side effects that can occur from chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation," Noll said. "So what we do is really strive to provide our clinicians with the knowledge that we can provide a safe environment for people to recover and get back to things that matter most."

During the first visit, Noll said they take the time to get to know their patients. That includes learning where they are in their journey as well as some of the complications and challenges they face every day. Noll said it's a critical step to determine each person's goals in the process.

"I think the biggest thing that we want to do is help the grandparents get back to interacting with the grandkids, and we want mom and dad to go and be able to run with the kids, play soccer and do all those things," Noll said. "We want people to get back to work, we have a work readiness program that we designed to specifically help people get back to their jobs because the financial burden of cancer can be significant."

Noll said the loss of a friend in 2018 has only made her more passionate about the ReVital program. Through the knowledge and assistance NovaCare Rehabilitation provides, she hopes they are able to give patients and their families a sense of hope.

"We're really trying to make cancer rehab the standard of care for anyone going through a cancer diagnosis," Noll said.

For more information, people can visit the Highland Heights, Kentucky location, call 859-572-0710, or visit NovaCare.com.

This sponsored segment aired on CINCY LIFESTYLE and has been convered to this platform with the assistance of AI.