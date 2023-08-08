Watch Now
Rev Up and Rally to South Dakota and Sturgis

Posted at 12:41 PM, Aug 08, 2023
Get ready to visit one of the most amazing annual events in the country. Every August, since 1938 an estimated 600,000 people from around the world rumble into Sturgis, South Dakota, for the nations oldest and largest biker rally. The Sturgis Rally!

Travel experts Katlyn Svendsen and Caleb Arceneaux joined Michelle Hopkins with a unique LIVE look at this amazing event and many of the other unique places that make South Dakota special.

For more information, visit www.TravelSouthDakota.com

