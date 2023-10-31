Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, Roxana Ehsani joined Pete Scalia with some quick and easy entrees you can serve up for Friendsgiving or Thanksgiving this year that all take less than 10 minutes to make!

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..