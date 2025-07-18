Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Protecting yourself from RSV

Protecting yourself from RSV
Protecting yourself from RSV
Posted
and last updated

You may think of RSV as a virus that mostly affects babies, but adults over 50 and those with chronic health conditions are also at risk for serious illness. As your immune system weakens with age or if you’re managing conditions like COPD, asthma, heart disease, or complicated diabetes, RSV can become more than just a mild infection.

Doctors Candace Robinson and Mark Watkins stress the importance of having proactive conversations with your healthcare provider or local pharmacist. The good news? Resources are available. Talk to your local Kroger pharmacist or schedule a visit at Kroger.com/health. You can also learn more about RSV and other available vaccines at EasyVax.com.

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw