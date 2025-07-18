Protecting yourself from RSV

You may think of RSV as a virus that mostly affects babies, but adults over 50 and those with chronic health conditions are also at risk for serious illness. As your immune system weakens with age or if you’re managing conditions like COPD, asthma, heart disease, or complicated diabetes, RSV can become more than just a mild infection.

Doctors Candace Robinson and Mark Watkins stress the importance of having proactive conversations with your healthcare provider or local pharmacist. The good news? Resources are available. Talk to your local Kroger pharmacist or schedule a visit at Kroger.com/health. You can also learn more about RSV and other available vaccines at EasyVax.com.

