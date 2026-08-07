Preparing for the School Year with Crayons and Beyond

School is just around the corner and preparations for the first day back are already underway. For nearly 30 years, Crayons and Beyond has continued to ensure teachers and students throughout Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky have the tools they need for education and success. This week, the nonprofit opened the doors to their Teacher Resource Center (located on Tennessee Ave.) to help teachers and staff get school supplies without cost. Crayons and Beyond President and CEO, Kirstin Eismin-Henry, said people can continue to donate through their annual Push 4 Pencils supply drive.

