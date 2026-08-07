Preparing for the School Year with Crayons and Beyond

School is just around the corner and preparations for the first day back are already underway. For nearly 30 years, Crayons and Beyond has continued to ensure teachers and students throughout Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky have the tools they need for education and success. This week, the nonprofit opened the doors to their Teacher Resource Center (located on Tennessee Ave.) to help teachers and staff get school supplies without cost. Crayons and Beyond President and CEO, Kirstin Eismin-Henry, said people can continue to donate through their annual Push 4 Pencils supply drive.
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School is just around the corner and preparations for the first day back are already underway. For nearly 30 years, Crayons and Beyond has continued to ensure teachers and students throughout Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky have the tools they need for education and success. This week, the nonprofit opened the doors to their Teacher Resource Center (located on Tennessee Ave.) to help teachers and staff get school supplies without cost. Crayons and Beyond President and CEO, Kirstin Eismin-Henry, said people can continue to donate through their annual Push 4 Pencils supply drive.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Michelle Hopkins weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Michelle Hopkins weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9.
Cincy Lifestyle Team