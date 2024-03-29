Power Foods to Spur Weight Loss

While many people are now turning to weight loss medications to lose weight, new research shows that a plant-based diet may be a much better choice than weight loss medications because it comes without side effects and is a more permanent way to shed pounds. Certain power foods like citrus, cinnamon, and blueberries were shown to cause weight loss without any of the negative side effects weight loss drugs can have on patients.

Dr. Barnard joined Pete Scalia to discuss the benefits of power foods and a plant-based diet. Shauné Hayes, also shares her story on how she lost 100 pounds with plant-based eating and stopped five of her medications.

Learn more at www.pcrm.org

#WCPO9Sponsor