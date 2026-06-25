Pour Fragrance Bar in College Hill lets you create a custom scent that's uniquely yours

CINCINNATI — If you've ever sprayed a perfume or lit a candle and wished it smelled a little more like you, a shop in College Hill is making that possible.

At Pour Fragrance Bar, customers can create their own custom fragrance — whether it's a signature perfume, a one-of-a-kind candle, or a scent that tells their personal story.

Owner Zonieke Betts said the experience starts the moment you walk in.

"You're going to be actually greeted by some wonderful staff, and then you're going to pick your signature vessel, whatever that may be, size, color, that's unique to you. And then from there, you're going to pick two to three fragrances that are also unique to you. We will also help you if you need suggestions, but that's what makes it so unique, because you get to pick your own set and make it and create it," Betts said.

That personal touch is what sets Pour Fragrance Bar apart from simply buying a candle or perfume off a shelf.

"It's not something that's already on the shelf, you're not going to smell it everywhere. Because when you're buying a fragrance or you have a certain candle, other people have one just like it. So that's what makes it so unique. It's unique to you, and it speaks to who you are, because fragrance, right, it's our personality. It completes our outfit, it's who we are," Betts said.

The candle-making process follows what Betts calls the "WOW method" — wax, oil, wax.

"We pour half of our wax in our vessel, that's the first W. Then we pour all of our fragrance oil in our vessel, that's the O, and then we top it off with more wax. Wax, oil, wax equals WOW. And then we stir for two minutes," Betts said.

While the candle cures, customers can add affirmations to their vessel, participate in conversation cards, and enjoy a cocktail. Betts said the goal is to send customers home with their finished candle the same day.

"I love them, and it's just like the ultimate experience," Betts said.

Pour Fragrance Bar has hosted a wide range of groups, including fraternities, sororities, and bachelorette parties.

When it comes to trending scents, Betts said customers are moving beyond the basics.

"There are lots of things that are trending right now, especially in the fragrance world. It is those cardamoms, the Tonkas, the saffrons, but our masculine scents are really popular because you do get to layer them with other things. With fragrance, we encourage people to try different things, so I try to get away from those vanillas and the standard things," Betts said. "I want them to explore fragrance in a different way."

All candles are made with crackling wood wicks and coconut soy wax.

Pour Fragrance Bar can be found online at PourFragranceBar.com and on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok at Pour Fragrance Bar.

This segment aired on CINCY LIFESTYLE and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI.

