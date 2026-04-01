Planning retirement income with confidence

When people think about retirement, they often imagine a number that can feel out of reach. However, real-world data shows many retirees may be able to spend more than they expected while still planning to leave assets at the end of their plan.

Understanding how spending changes over time, from the “go-go years” to later stages of retirement, can help families better prepare for monthly income needs. Social Security is an important part of that planning process, but it often works alongside investment distributions, taxes, fees, and investment risk to support a long-term strategy.

A roadmap for retirement brings all of those pieces together in one plan, including an income forecast that looks ahead 25 to 30 years and helps determine how much you can spend month by month and year by year in retirement.

Call 513-912-4335 or visit GetYourRoadmap.com to schedule your complimentary Roadmap for Retirement.

#WCPO9Sponsor