Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
26  WX Alerts
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Planning retirement income with confidence

Many retirees are unsure what they can actually spend each month. A roadmap for retirement can help bring clarity to income, taxes, fees, and investment risk. Call 513-912-4335 or visit GetYourRoadmap.com.
Planning retirement income with confidence
Posted

When people think about retirement, they often imagine a number that can feel out of reach. However, real-world data shows many retirees may be able to spend more than they expected while still planning to leave assets at the end of their plan.

Understanding how spending changes over time, from the “go-go years” to later stages of retirement, can help families better prepare for monthly income needs. Social Security is an important part of that planning process, but it often works alongside investment distributions, taxes, fees, and investment risk to support a long-term strategy.

A roadmap for retirement brings all of those pieces together in one plan, including an income forecast that looks ahead 25 to 30 years and helps determine how much you can spend month by month and year by year in retirement.

Call 513-912-4335 or visit GetYourRoadmap.com to schedule your complimentary Roadmap for Retirement.

#WCPO9Sponsor

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Get MORE in your morning! Watch Good Morning Tri-State | 4:30-7AM