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Planning ahead for retirement taxes with Golden Reserve

Before converting a 401K or IRA to a Roth, learn about the potential tax pitfalls, why planning matters, and Golden Reserve’s complimentary retirement roadmap offer
Planning ahead for retirement taxes with Golden Reserve
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Retirement planning involves more than building savings. It also includes understanding how future taxes may affect your income.

Ed Wright of Golden Reserve joined Michelle Hopkins to explain why converting a traditional 401K or IRA without a plan could lead to higher taxes, increased Medicare premiums, or the loss of certain deductions. He also discussed how required distributions beginning at age 73 may impact retirees and their families.

Call 513-912-4335 or visit www.GetYourRoadmap.com to schedule your complimentary Roadmap for Retirement.

#WCPO9Sponsor

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Michelle Hopkins weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9.

Cincy Lifestyle Team

Michelle Hopkins

Mariah Ellis

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