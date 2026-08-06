Planning ahead for retirement taxes with Golden Reserve

Retirement planning involves more than building savings. It also includes understanding how future taxes may affect your income.

Ed Wright of Golden Reserve joined Michelle Hopkins to explain why converting a traditional 401K or IRA without a plan could lead to higher taxes, increased Medicare premiums, or the loss of certain deductions. He also discussed how required distributions beginning at age 73 may impact retirees and their families.

Call 513-912-4335 or visit www.GetYourRoadmap.com to schedule your complimentary Roadmap for Retirement.

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