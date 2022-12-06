Perfect Pairings & Cheesy Recipes for the Holidays

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Just in time for the holiday party season, one of the nation’s top beverage, food and fun experts is here with mouthwatering recipes and easy entertaining tips. Belinda Chang is a James Beard Foundation Award Winning Sommelier. She has teamed up with Wisconsin Cheese to share the perfect party pairings and recipes.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..