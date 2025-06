INDYCAR’s Scott McLaughlin and PGA’s Jake Knapp faced off at Brickyard Crossing golf course, and now it’s your turn to score big. Enter Pennzoil’s sweepstakes by purchasing a Pennzoil Platinum Full Synthetic bundle at a participating Advance Auto Parts or Carquest retail location, in-store or online, you can enter to win a limited-edition Pennzoil® PXG® golf driver. Enter by June 25 at www.Pennzoil.com/Sweeps .

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..