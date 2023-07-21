Watch Now
Pelvic Floor Physical Therapy

Posted at 2:34 PM, Jul 21, 2023
Some health conditions are hard to talk about due to the associated stigma that leads to feelings of embarrassment. For instance, trouble with bladder control, bowel control, or sexual dysfunction can be sensitive topics in the lives of those who experience such symptoms which, unfortunately, tend to be common and very inconvenient. The good news is there's likely a solution to ease symptoms by receiving help from a pelvic floor physical therapist.

Allison McKay, Cincinnati VAMC Rehabilitation Care Line Board Certified Clinical Specialist in Geriatric Physical Therapy, joined Cincy Lifestyle to talk more about Pelvic Floor Physical Therapy.

For more information about pelvic floor physical therapy at the Cincinnati VAMC, Veterans should call 513-861-3100 or contact their primary care provider, or visit www.va.gov/cincinnati-health-care

