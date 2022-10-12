Original Sewing & Quilt Expo is a 3-day event that travels around the country dedicated to everything sewing, quilting and machine embroidery related. If you love yummy fabrics, fiber-arts, textile-arts, costuming, quilt making, there is so much happening.

People have been sewing and quilting even more than ever before. If you’re just starting out, getting back into it, or a seasoned lifetime maker picking up on the latest gizmos and gadgets - we will have the latest equipment on exhibit, so many notions and tools, state-of-the-art machines and sergers in the classrooms with the very top instructors you’ll recognize from the internet and magazines... in fact you’ll be blown away by how the technology in sewing machines have evolved.

Load up on threads, fabrics, stabilizers. Get a kit and do a project this winter. Pick up gifts for your sewing and quilt-making friends, or something nice for yourself like a brand-new long arm quilt machine!

There will be hundreds of awe-inspiring quilts on display curated from several travel collections and award-winning quilts traveling with us from the North Texas Quilt Festival... and additionally – 41 Amazing Quilts with the Theme: “Connecting Our Natural World” courtesy of the Studio Art Quilt Association.

Original Sewing & Quilt Expo is coming to the Sharonville Convention Center October 13th–October 15th. For more information, visit SewingExpo.com

