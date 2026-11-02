Open enrollment tips to help you make a smarter health insurance decision

Open enrollment is officially underway, and choosing the right health insurance plan can feel overwhelming. Between confusing terminology, different coverage options, and concerns about costs, knowing where to start isn’t always easy.

Michelle Hopkins spoke with Dr. Lia Rodriguez, chief health officer of Oscar Health and president of Oscar Medical Group, about common mistakes people make when selecting health insurance and how to find a plan that fits their needs.

According to Dr. Rodriguez, one of the biggest mistakes is assuming the coverage you had last year is still the right choice. She recommends making a list of the doctors you’ve visited, medications you take, and health conditions affecting everyone in your household. It’s also important to consider upcoming changes, such as welcoming a baby or managing a new health condition.

Understanding insurance terminology is another important part of the process. Dr. Rodriguez explains the differences between premiums, deductibles, copays, and out-of-pocket maximums to help consumers better understand what they could pay for their care.

And while choosing the plan with the lowest monthly premium may be tempting, Dr. Rodriguez says it’s important to consider the total cost of care. Doctor visits, prescriptions, and emergency room expenses can all affect how much you ultimately spend.

For people with chronic conditions or frequent health care needs, a plan with a higher monthly premium may offer better overall value.

Dr. Rodriguez says consumers don’t have to navigate these decisions alone. Oscar Health offers free information to help people better understand their options and make informed choices.

To learn more about health insurance coverage and explore available resources, visit www.hioscar.com.

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