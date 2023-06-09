Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Oncology Primary Care Clinic at University of Cincinnati Cancer Center

Oncology Primary Care Clinic at University of Cincinnati Cancer Center
Posted at 12:19 PM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 12:19:23-04

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WCPO 9.

Did you know cancer patients and survivors can benefit from coordination of care between their Primary Care Physicians and their cancer providers? That's why the UC Health's Cancer Center opened the region's first Oncology Primary Care Clinic, where patients can receive primary care services by providers experienced in cancer survivorship and supportive care.

Learn more at www.uchealth.com/en/cancer-center

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022