Oncology Primary Care Clinic at University of Cincinnati Cancer Center

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WCPO 9.

Did you know cancer patients and survivors can benefit from coordination of care between their Primary Care Physicians and their cancer providers? That's why the UC Health's Cancer Center opened the region's first Oncology Primary Care Clinic, where patients can receive primary care services by providers experienced in cancer survivorship and supportive care.

Learn more at www.uchealth.com/en/cancer-center