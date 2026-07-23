Northern Kentucky Chick-fil-A restaurants team up with schools to collect school supplies for students in need

CINCINNATI — Northern Kentucky Chick-fil-A restaurants are partnering with local schools to collect school supplies for students in need through the 13th annual Stuff the Bus Challenge.

Community members can bring at least 5 school supplies to any participating Northern Kentucky Chick-fil-A location between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. and receive a free Chick-fil-A sandwich in return. Participating locations include Union, Mall Road, Houston Road, Fort Wright, and Ne

Kenton County School District spokesperson Jess Dykes said the collaboration has made a significant impact over the years.

"This collaboration has been fantastic throughout the years. I feel like they've collected over 70,000 school supplies in the last decade or so," she said.

Once collected, the Kenton County School District's family youth resource centers distribute the supplies to students in need.

Dykes said the supplies make a real difference for families facing financial pressure.

"With rising prices, we know that every year students need extra school supplies and so in donating these, it helps those kids when they have anxiety about starting back to school and they don't have everything they need in their backpacks. This is one of those events that helps give every child what they need," Dykes said.

Brent Linn, the operator of Chick-fil-A Fort Wright, said the event has grown into one of the most meaningful days of the year.

"It's one of my favorite days of the year and just seeing the community come together to help the kids in need. It's overwhelming," he said.

Linn said the drive gave away more than 9,000 sandwiches last year alone, a reflection of how many supplies were donated.

Items such as glue, notebooks, and scissors are among the supplies being accepted. Volunteers will be on-site at each location to collect donations, and a bus will be visible outside each participating restaurant.

For more information, visit CFACincyNKy.com or follow the restaurants on social media.

This segment aired on CINCY LIFESTYLE and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI.