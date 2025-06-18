New Data Reveals How Caregiving Impacts Your Future

More people are caring for loved ones but few are prepared for the cost. A new Edward Jones study reveals how caregiving impacts finances, mental health, and long-term planning. Vanessa Okwuraiwe, Principal at Edward Jones, shares the top concerns, including lost income, emotional burnout, and future retirement insecurity. But there’s good news! With the right plan, support systems, and workplace flexibility, caregivers can get the help they need. Visit edwardjones.com/caregiving to learn more.

#WCPO9Sponsor