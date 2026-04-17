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Natural Beginnings at Atrium Medical Center

Natural Beginnings at Atrium Medical Center offers families natural and water birth options with midwife-led care in a welcoming environment and specialists available nearby if support is needed.
Natural Beginnings at Atrium Medical Center
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Welcoming a new life into the world is one of the most meaningful moments for any family.

At the Natural Beginnings Birthing Center at Atrium Medical Center, part of Premier Health, families are supported with compassionate care in a calm, comfortable environment designed to honor each birth experience.

From personalized support to a team that listens every step of the way, their focus is on helping families feel confident, cared for, and empowered throughout their journey. 💙

To learn more visit: www.premierhealth.com/maternity

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Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

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Cincy Lifestyle Team
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Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

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