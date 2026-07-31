National Military Monument honors 41+ million service members at Lincoln Memorial

WASHINGTON — As the United States marks its 250th anniversary, a new tribute is honoring the millions of men and women whose service helped shape the nation.

The National Military Monument, created by USAA, stands at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., and features two large digital displays of the American flag. Embedded within each stripe of the flag are the names of more than 41 million Americans who have served in the military.

Retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Bob LaBrutta said the monument reflects the foundation on which the country was built.

"This nation was founded on principles of freedom, but they were hard fought. That Independence Day that we celebrated, it would not have happened if we wouldn't have had citizens back then raise their hand and say send me so that they could fight for and protect the freedoms that we hold so dear," LaBrutta said.

LaBrutta said the tribute extends from the nation's earliest conflicts to the present day.

"It happened from our Revolutionary War in George Washington all the way up to today where we have men and women that are not only at home but abroad protecting the safety and security of all of us, and that's what this day and what this occasion is all about," LaBrutta said.

The monument is interactive. Visitors in Washington, D.C., can scan a QR code on-site and search for a specific service member's name to see where it appears within the flag display. The experience is also available online for those who cannot visit in person.

LaBrutta said the monument carries personal meaning for him.

"I have my brothers, my dad, they served and when I brought my dad up in particular, I tell you what, it put tears in my eyes and it put a big swell in my heart of pride because having the opportunity to actually celebrate those that have given so much, the service and sacrifices they provided to all of us, man, it just made me so proud," LaBrutta said.

LaBrutta said the monument is meant for all Americans, not just veterans and their families.

"This is not just about veterans and families. It's about American citizens writ large. We come out of the American population and it's a very small segment of our society, but this is about all of us. This is about honoring and paying tribute to those, the 41+ million who have served and sacrificed, and oh, by the way, their families," he said.

Admission to the monument at the Lincoln Memorial is free and open to the public. Those unable to visit Washington, D.C., can explore the tribute online at USAA.com/monument250.

This segment, sponsored by USAA, aired on CINCY LIFESTYLE and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI.

