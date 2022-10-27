Morris Home and Pink Ribbon Girls Team Up to Spread Awareness for Breast Cancer

As we know, October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but it's also Morris Furniture Company's 75th anniversary! To celebrate, they have teamed up with Pink Ribbon Girls, which provides vital resources and services to people who are currently battling breast cancer or gynecological cancers. Communications Coordinator for Morris Furniture Company, Jessica Ryan and Cincinnati Regional Director for Pink Ribbon Girls, Julie Miller joined Cincy Lifestyle to discuss this more!

Morris Home will match up to $75,000 this month and they are offering up to $7,500 in prizes to help Pink Ribbon Girls provide vital resources and services to people who are currently battling breast or gynecological cancers. Healthy meals, rides to treatment, housecleaning essentials, and peer support are offered as if to walk hand-in-hand with patients and ensures each person is supported on an individual basis. In order to spread awareness for breast cancer and to raise funds for Pink Ribbon girls, Morris Home will also be hosting an event at the Florence – Morris Home location this Saturday. Guests who visit our Morris Home, Ashley, Better Sleep Shop showrooms or their website can enter our contest to win up to $7,500 in prizes as part of our 75th Anniversary Celebration. No purchase necessary. However, if you make a donation to Pink Ribbon Girls through our campaign, you can boost your chances of winning with multiple contest entries.

You can help spread awareness and drive donations for the Pink Ribbon Girls and checkout the Pink Ribbon Girls Pink Medic on Saturday, October 29th from noon to 2pm at Morris Home in Florence, KY. There will be additional prizes and you can win bonus contest entries by spinning the wheel during the event.

#WCPO9Sponsor