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Midwest Eye Center Offers Cosmetic and Reconstructive Eye Procedures

Midwest Eye Center offers cosmetic and reconstructive eye procedures in Cincinnati, including eyelid surgery, Botox, fillers and skin resurfacing.
Midwest Eye Center Offers Cosmetic and Reconstructive Eye Procedures
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Did you know Midwest Eye Center offers more than vision care?

Dr. Patrick Burchell specializes in cosmetic and reconstructive procedures focused on the eyes and face - including eyelid surgery, Botox, fillers and skin resurfacing. Many patients seek treatment for drooping eyelids, puffiness and other concerns that can impact both appearance and vision. Procedures are often outpatient with a relatively quick recovery.

Learn more about the services available at www.midwesteyecenter.com

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