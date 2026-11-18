Did you know that glaucoma is often referred to as the "silent thief of sight?" The signs and symptoms are usually painless and unnoticeable.

Dr. Kristen Mendoza, who specializes in cataract and glaucoma surgery at MidWest EyeCenter, discusses what to watch out for as well as the different options for treatment. She says a yearly eye exam with your doctor can help detect certain eye conditions early on and help preserve your vision for as long as possible.

Mendoza sees patients at MidWest Eye Center locations in the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky areas. You can schedule an appointment by calling 513-991-4624 or learn more by visiting https://midwesteyecenter.com/

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