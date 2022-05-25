Watch
Memorial Day Essentials

Posted at 12:46 PM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 12:46:41-04

Do you have your Memorial Day essentials? Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head shares some fun products for Memorial Day.

The Avia Hightail Running Sneaker was designed with your active lifestyle in mind. It offers a lightweight design, arch support and FOM Midsole Technology that helps cushion your foot for softer landings. Available for men and women at Walmart.

These delicious beers are low in alcohol and big on flavor. It’s happiness by the dozen with the Schöfferhofer happy pack.

Farm Rich makes easy, wholesome snacks for every occasion. See snack ideas and recipes at FarmRich.com.

The EarthStone Grill Cleaning Block tackles tough jobs without harsh chemicals. 100% non-toxic cleaning for BBQ grills, griddles, and smokers, it is the safer alternative with no wire bristles that can break off and be dangerously ingested.

