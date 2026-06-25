Meal prepping tips to help you save money and eat healthier

CINCINNATI — National Meal Prep Day, which happens every June, serves as a good reminder that planning ahead can help control both your diet and your budget.

Lisa Andrews, a nutrition expert from Sound Bites Nutrition, shared several tips and tricks for getting started with meal prepping without feeling overwhelmed.

Start with a list — and three key food groups

Andrews said the first step is making a grocery list before heading to the store to ensure variety. She recommends building meals around three core components: a protein, a produce item, and a whole grain.

"Make a list before you go to the grocery store, so you know that you're getting a variety of food, and always make sure you've got three things, really, some kind of protein, whether that is plant-based protein, like beans or lentils or tofu, or chicken, seafood, shrimp, that sort of stuff," Andrews said.

For produce, Andrews said fresh, frozen, or canned vegetables all work. She noted that canned vegetables can be rinsed and drained to reduce sodium.

Whole grains round out the trio, Andrews said, because they contain more B vitamins and fiber, help people feel fuller longer, and are better for blood sugar and cholesterol.

Keep versatile ingredients on hand

Andrews said she keeps onions, garlic, and peppers stocked at all times because they add flavor while still counting as vegetables. Canned beans are another staple she recommends.

"Canned vegetables or things like canned beans are great to have on hand because they last forever and they're really inexpensive," Andrews said.

Batch prep saves time throughout the week

One of Andrews' key strategies is batch prepping ingredients that can be used in multiple meals. She pointed to brown rice as a good example.

"Brown rice does take a little bit more time than white rice, so make a bunch of it, let it cool, and then freeze it," Andrews said. "You can use it in multiple things. I can use that as a side. I can put it in a casserole. I could make, like, a grain bowl out of it with some roasted vegetables and a protein."

She recommends freezing batch-prepped items in glass containers when possible.

Sunday prep and pantry tricks

Andrews said prepping on a single day, like Sunday, works well for people who are organized and have the time. For others, keeping simple staples on hand is enough.

She also shared a tip for keeping salad greens fresh longer: place a paper towel or napkin in the container with the greens to absorb excess moisture.

Andrews also cautioned shoppers to be mindful when using coupons, noting that discounts are often applied to more processed foods.

"A lot of times the coupons are for more processed foods, so just watch what you're buying, because there are going to be some ingredients you may not want," Andrews said.

Try Meatless Monday to get started

For anyone looking to begin meal prepping right away, Andrews suggested starting with a Meatless Monday meal: a black bean burrito using whole wheat tortillas.

"You can do a really easy black bean burrito with some whole wheat tortillas, beans, some premade guacamole, which is fine, and then like tomatoes with green chilis — you can season the beans, or you can make it into salsa," Andrews said.

Andrews said variety is key to staying on track with meal prepping long-term.

"Having some variety makes it fun and more tasty, and also keeps you on track," Andrews said.

For more information, visit soundbitesnutrition.com or find Andrews on social media at @NutriGirl.

This sponsored segment aired on CINCY LIFESTYLE and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI.