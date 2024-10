With recent approval of the first-ever pill for postpartum depression, it’s an opportune time to turn our focus to maternal mental health, which affects many women either before or after delivery. Pete Scalia spoke with Dr. Gary Grosel, an OBGYN and chief medical officer for UnitedHealthcare of Ohio to discuss this critical issue.

For more information on virtual behavioral coaching and other mental health resources, visit www.UHC.com

#WCPO9Sponsor