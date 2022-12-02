Mashed in America Tour making stop for Sunday Bengals game

Idahoan Foods is bringing the “Mashed in America Tour” to Sunday's Bengals’ pregame tailgate. Bengals fans can enjoy Idahoans' Mashed Potato Cups in custom Mash-A-Bowls creations. This is where you can really take your tater creativity to the next level. The leading producer of quality “fresh dried” potato products is making this the world’s first “immersive” mashed potato sampling experience.

Food and lifestyle expert, Parker Wallace joined us with more details.