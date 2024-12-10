Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Mario Armstrong’s Must-Have Holiday Gift Picks

Mario Armstrong’s Must-Have Holiday Gift Picks
Posted
and last updated

Want to wow the tech lovers and gamers in your life? Digital lifestyle expert Mario Armstrong has the inside scoop on gifts that are practical, fun, and even unique. For more details, visit www.inthenews.tv

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

The team that helps you save so you Don't Waste Your Money!