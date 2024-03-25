Time to bid and win! Pete Scalia found some major savings at BidFTA. He walks us through the easy process from bidding to picking up, plus he learned more about their Bin Stores. For more information, visit BidFTA.com

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..