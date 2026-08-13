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Looking for your next vehicle? Here’s what Chevrolet of Troy offers

Looking for a new vehicle? Chevrolet of Troy discusses financing, warranties, electric vehicles, service, and how its monthly program supports local nonprofits.
Looking for your next vehicle? Here’s what Chevrolet of Troy offers
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Finding the right vehicle can mean balancing several priorities, including safety, financing, fuel economy, service, and value.

Jacob Shepherd, dealer principal at Chevrolet of Troy, joined Michelle Hopkins to discuss what makes the dealership unique. Located about an hour north of Cincinnati, the full-service dealership offers new vehicles, pre-owned vehicles, a body shop, a parts department, and a service department.

The dealership also specializes in Corvettes and lifted Silverados while offering electric options, including the Silverado, Blazer, and Equinox.

Shepard also highlighted programs designed to support the local community, including the dealership’s monthly Test Drive for a Cause program, which donates $50 for every test drive completed during the last weekend of the month.

For more information, visit Chevrolet of Troy at 1375 S Market St. Troy, OH 45373, visit www.chevroletoftroy.com, or call 937-335-0096.

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Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Michelle Hopkins weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9.

Cincy Lifestyle Team

Michelle Hopkins

Mariah Ellis

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