Looking for your next vehicle? Here’s what Chevrolet of Troy offers

Finding the right vehicle can mean balancing several priorities, including safety, financing, fuel economy, service, and value.

Jacob Shepherd, dealer principal at Chevrolet of Troy, joined Michelle Hopkins to discuss what makes the dealership unique. Located about an hour north of Cincinnati, the full-service dealership offers new vehicles, pre-owned vehicles, a body shop, a parts department, and a service department.

The dealership also specializes in Corvettes and lifted Silverados while offering electric options, including the Silverado, Blazer, and Equinox.

Shepard also highlighted programs designed to support the local community, including the dealership’s monthly Test Drive for a Cause program, which donates $50 for every test drive completed during the last weekend of the month.

For more information, visit Chevrolet of Troy at 1375 S Market St. Troy, OH 45373, visit www.chevroletoftroy.com, or call 937-335-0096.

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