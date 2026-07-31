Logan Services pulls back the curtain on its factory to family approach to home comfort

CINCINNATI — Logan Services, a family-owned and operated heating, air conditioning, and plumbing company serving homeowners across greater Cincinnati, is giving customers a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into every Trane system it installs — from a manufacturing facility in Texas all the way to your home.

The company calls the concept "factory to family," inspired by the farm-to-table movement. Logan Services team members Amanda Kinsella and Riley Hines traveled to a Trane manufacturing facility in Texas to see firsthand how the systems are built before they ever reach a Cincinnati home.

"All of the people that they have down at the plant were so friendly and they welcomed us in," Hines said.

The visit gave the Logan Services team a closer look at the assembly line, the testing process, and the people behind the product. Workers at the Trane facility described a culture of pride and accountability on the manufacturing floor.

For Logan Services, the factory to family concept is about more than equipment — it's about the full chain of people involved in getting a system into a home.

"It's really a lot of people, not just technology, not just engineering, but all the people behind the process," Kinsella said. "There's a trucking industry that's behind that air conditioner that's keeping you cool today."

Hines said the company has built lasting relationships with customers in Ohio, some of whom have been with Logan Services for more than 10 years.

"Some of them are like legacy customers where they feel like family and they want to be a part of the Logan Services family for 10+ years now," Hines said.

Logan Services said its mission centers on delivering a customer experience that reflects its family-owned roots. Kinsella said the company's message to homeowners is straightforward.

"Choose local," Kinsella said. "Local extends a lot further than our team here at Logan."

The full factory to family documentary is available at logan-inc.com, on the company's YouTube channel, and on its social media pages.

This segment, sponsored by Logan Services, aired on CINCY LIFESTYLE and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI.