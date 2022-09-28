Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Live The Retirement Of Your Dreams

Live The Retirement Of Your Dreams
Posted at 11:13 AM, Sep 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-28 11:13:55-04

There are many times in life we something we want, but have to settle for less for financial reasons. What if you're in or near retirement? The last thing you want to do after years of hard work is to have to make difficult sacrifices, right? Tony Roberts, President and Founder of Prosperity Asset Management shared strategies designed to help you break free from that worry and live the retirement of your dreams.

Tony shares an incredible offer for the first five callers with $500,000 or more saved for retirement. Tony and his team will sit down with you personally and start creating a comprehensive retirement plan, just for you! They'll address issues like taxes, inflation, income and much more to help you get you to where you want to be - living your dream retirement! Take advantage of Tony's offer by calling 513-613-4567.

For more information on Prosperity Asset Management, visit ProsperityAssetManagement.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Watch local news and weather FREE, anytime!