Lifestyle expert shares her best summer must-haves for travel, entertaining and staying cool

CINCINNATI — Celebrity lifestyle expert and red carpet host Valerie Greenberg says the right must-haves can make all the difference in elevating summer fun and decreasing stress — whether you're traveling, entertaining or spending time with family and friends.

Greenberg, author and founder of the "You've Been Validated" book and website, shared several of her favorite summer picks.

Sunny D

Greenberg highlighted Sunny D's limited edition USA celebration packs as a festive option for patriotic gatherings.

"This is a tangy orange flavored citrus punch that is incredibly refreshing, and these limited edition USA celebration packs right here in front of me, they're really fun to bring a little festive flair to these patriotic celebrations as we're celebrating our nation's 250th anniversary," Greenberg said.

She said the drink pairs well with summer cookout foods and offers an easy way to bring people together.

Best Way Pools

For staying cool, Greenberg pointed to Best Way Pools, which offers above-ground pools in a range of sizes, styles and accessories designed to fit different backyards and lifestyles.

"Whether you're entertaining your friends or spending quality time with family, the best way pool will fit your lifestyle," Greenberg said.

She noted that prices start at just $250.

Cracker Barrel's fuel your summer road trip sweepstakes

Greenberg also highlighted a sweepstakes from Cracker Barrel, which is giving away $250,000 through its Fuel Your Summer Road Trip Sweepstakes. Through July 26, Cracker Barrel Rewards members have the chance to win $1,000 in food and fuel gift cards. 25 weekly prizes will be awarded with a qualifying food purchase.

Greenberg encouraged people to visit the Old Country Store for travel and summer items and to visit CrackerBarrel.com/summersweeps to learn more.

For more information on everything discussed, visit TipsOnTV.com.

This segment, sponsored by Tips on TV, aired on CINCY LIFESTYLE and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI.

