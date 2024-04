On Monday April 22nd, in celebration of Earth Day, LG Electronics’ North American Innovation Campus hosted a community fair to showcase their commitment to bettering the planet and making “Life Good” for all. From community recycling to e-waste to scavenger hunts, LG continued to do their part to make the world a little bit greener.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..