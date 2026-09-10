“Laughter is the Best Medicine” returns for its 13th year

A night of comedy, dinner, and giving is helping support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The 13th annual “Laughter is the Best Medicine” returns Sept. 11 at the Newport Syndicate. Get tickets and event information at https://e.givesmart.com/events/PGp/

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Michelle Hopkins weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9.

Cincy Lifestyle Team Michelle Hopkins Mariah Ellis