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Land of Illusion Aqua Adventure offers Midwest's largest inflatable obstacle course this summer

The park features more than 65 inflatables, a 150-foot Racing Gators slide, a splash pad for young children, food options, and lifeguards trained to the highest level.
Land of Illusion Aqua Adventure offers the Midwest's largest inflatable obstacle course, plus slides, a splash pad, food, and top-tier safety this summer.
Land of Illusion Aqua Adventure brings Midwest's largest inflatable obstacle course to summer crowds
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MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Land of Illusion Aqua Adventure is drawing families looking to beat the summer heat with what it bills as the largest inflatable obstacle course in the Midwest, featuring more than 65 inflatable pieces and attractions for all ages.

The park offers something for every member of the family. A splash pad and a mini version of the obstacle course are available for children ages 5 and under, while older visitors can take on the full inflatable course.

The park's biggest attraction is the Racing Gators, a 150-foot inflatable slide that draws visitors in as one of the tallest features on the property.

Also available this summer — though only for a limited time — is the Blue Colossal, a fan-favorite attraction that includes slides and jump ledges. Visitors are encouraged to try it before it leaves.

Among the newer additions is an inflatable called the Seashell, described as resembling a marshmallow or a potato chip.

Safety is a priority at the park. Lifeguards receive training through the YMCA and Red Cross and are certified in murky water rescue. Staff said they are trained to spot swimmers in distress from multiple positions in the water.

When visitors need a break from the attractions, a food area behind the main course offers customizable burgers, Taco Tuesday specials, energy drinks including Red Bull and Rockstar, and alcoholic beverages for guests 21 and over.

The park is open weekends from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are available online and at the gate. Deals are occasionally offered online.

Visit LandofIllusion.com for more information and to plan your visit.

This segment, sponsored by Land of Illusion, aired on CINCY LIFESTYLE and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Michelle Hopkins weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9.

Cincy Lifestyle Team

Michelle Hopkins

Mariah Ellis

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