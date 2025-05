Keep Your Summer on Track with Rental Reimbursement Coverage

Planning a family road trip? Make sure you’re covered in case of an unexpected breakdown. Kelly Stumpe, AKA The Car Mom, shares how rental reimbursement coverage ensures your summer plans don’t hit a dead end. Learn more now at www.enterprise.com/rentalreimbursement

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..