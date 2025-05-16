Keep Your Summer on Track with Rental Reimbursement Coverage
Prev
Next
Don’t let car trouble ruin your summer plans. Kelly Stumpe, AKA The Car Mom, explains how rental reimbursement coverage can keep you on the road.
Posted
Planning a family road trip? Make sure you’re covered in case of an unexpected breakdown. Kelly Stumpe, AKA The Car Mom, shares how rental reimbursement coverage ensures your summer plans don’t hit a dead end. Learn more now at www.enterprise.com/rentalreimbursement
#WCPO9Sponsor
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..