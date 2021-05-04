Kable Academy: Earn More Money with a Career in IT

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Technology isn't going anywhere. It has and will continue to be the way of the future, which also means that the vast amount of career opportunities in the tech sector will only grow. That's why we want to introduce you to Kable Academy, a cohort that provides education for those who want to establish a career in I.T.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.