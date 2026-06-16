Jolly Heating, Air, Plumbing, Electric holding free AC giveaway

Jolly Heating, Air, Plumbing, Electric has spent more than four decades dedicated to providing the best customer care and quality service to the Cincinnati area.

CEO Brady Jolly said his parents started the business, and it has continued to grow.

"There were really good trades people in the area and they were really good at the actual work, but my dad noticed an opportunity for exceptional customer service and really taking care of customers and employees," Jolly said.

With every call, that mission has stayed true, Jolly said.

"I think it's really cool, going back to 1979, to why my dad started the business, and here we are about 40 years later and we're really doing the same stuff," Jolly said.

After starting with a plumbing-only focus, the company has expanded its services to also include HVAC and electrical. Jolly said the company has also refreshed its brand and look.

Community has always been a cornerstone of the company and all its employees, Jolly said — a value that inspired the company's free Air Conditioning Giveaway.

"Community has been a massive cornerstone of everything that we do ever since I was a kid watching my parents grow the business. It was always about helping people— the service business, that's what you want to do," Jolly said.

Jolly Heating, Air, Plumbing, Electric is offering people a chance to nominate someone they know who is in need of an air conditioner. The company is partnering with its supplier, Johnstone Supply and the nonprofit Out of Our Hands for the giveaway.

For more information, visit JustCallJolly.com/Giveaway or JustCallJolly.com.

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