Jolly and SAAP team up to support local animals

Making your home a foster home can give a local animal a new beginning. Mariah Ellis talks with Brady Jolly, owner and CEO of Jolly Heating, Air, Plumbing & Electric, and SAAP representative Olivia Fredrick about fostering, adoption, and community support.

Join SAAP Saturday, Oct. 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at PetSmart, 1060 Hansel Ave. in Florence, Kentucky. Visit adoptastray.com to view available animals and submit an adoption application in advance, or apply on-site. If you can’t adopt, talk with a volunteer about other ways to get involved.

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