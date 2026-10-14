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Jolly and SAAP team up to support local animals

Make your home a foster home with SAAP. Learn how Jolly supports local animals, and join the Oct. 17 adoption event at PetSmart in Florence from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Jolly and SAAP team up to support local animals
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Making your home a foster home can give a local animal a new beginning. Mariah Ellis talks with Brady Jolly, owner and CEO of Jolly Heating, Air, Plumbing & Electric, and SAAP representative Olivia Fredrick about fostering, adoption, and community support.

Join SAAP Saturday, Oct. 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at PetSmart, 1060 Hansel Ave. in Florence, Kentucky. Visit adoptastray.com to view available animals and submit an adoption application in advance, or apply on-site. If you can’t adopt, talk with a volunteer about other ways to get involved.

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Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Michelle Hopkins and Zac Pitts weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9.

Cincy Lifestyle Team

Michelle Hopkins

Mariah Ellis

Zac Pitts

We're heading to the east side! Let's Talk in Madisonville | Oct. 21 from 4-6pm